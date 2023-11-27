'Beasts of No Nations' Strika spotted with Dr Likee

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Popular content creator and skit comedian, Rass Nane, also known as Dr Likee has been spotted with former Beasts of No Nation child actor, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye popularly known as Strika.



In a post shared by blogger GhKweku, the trio posed for a photo with the caption, “Can't wait for this one”, implying that Strika may soon feature in a skit with Dr Likee.



This positive development follows a recent and disheartening video that circulated on social media, revealing Strika on the streets in a distressed state.



Strika's struggles have been an ongoing issue. In 2019, he was encountered by gospel singer Minister Edward in Kaneshie, he shared the hardships he faced before and after his involvement in the movie. He mentioned selling yams at Agbogbloshie Market and living with his grandmother in North Kaneshie.



Despite promises of assistance in the past, Strika continued to face challenges, revealing in 2021 that he had not received the support he was promised.



Dr Likee's involvement in this situation have brought relief to many on social media, as the collaborative effort between Dr Likee and Strika gives hope of a brighter future for the former child actor.



