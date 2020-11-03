Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

‘Beast of No Nation’ character preaches against electoral violence

Actor Isaac Kofi Dzokpo

A Ghanaian comic actor cum journalist, Isaac Kofi Dzokpo known in showbiz as Ike Decomedian who was featured in the famous 'Beasts of No Nation' movie is cautioning against electoral violence before, during, and after the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, Ghana should not be an example of countries where elections which should normally end in peace sometimes turn to be bloody in some parts of Africa.



In view of this, he and his team at Laughter Palace Production are coming up with funny videos that would serve as a source of relief and entertainment as the nation prepares for the election.



“We are saying that conflicts and wars are not good and hinder national development.



"So as the elections are getting closer, we are having movies and short videos to put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians. Because there may be some level of election tensions and fear,” he told the media in an interview.



Ike who doubles as the Director with Laughter Palace Production has been featured in both local and international movies such as the “Beasts of No Nation”, which had Abraham Attah as the main character.



'Beasts of No Nation' is an American-Ghanaian war drama film. War broke out in one of the Africa nation’s and Abraham Attah who is called Agu lost both parents as a result of that he was recruited by rebels.



As a signee of Laughter Palace, he has also featured in a popular Ghanaian movie titled “Diamond Race” where he was the main character which was premiered at the West Hills Mall in Accra.



"We are also coming up with videos that would educate, entertain, and inform the public.



"We will not talk about only politics. You will hear social issues and ill behaviours in our society all in the form of comedy in order to entertain Ghanaians,” Ike the Comedian stated.



He said most of the funny videos would be in a form of advising the youth not to allow themselves to be used for any act of violence or to foment trouble.



“We are one nation and need to treat each other as a family despite our political colours.



"We are not ready to welcome war, Ghana as a country is not ready for any conflict so we must maintain the peace and tranquillity we are enjoying as a nation. Before peace and tranquillity will be achieved we need to be at peace with each other as a family and as one people,” he stressed.



Isaac Dzokpo recounted how some Liberian characters, during the acting of the Beasts of No Nation, were crying because they remember what happened in their nation some years back.



“The movie reminds them of what they witnessed some years back. So as a Beasts of No Nation character, I have seen that Ghana as a country needs to maintain the peace that we are enjoying.



We should not be used by any politician.



“As an upcoming comedian, I am fired up to bring the best in me. I am ready to put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians and comedy lovers across the globe.



"My ultimate aim is to put a smile on the faces of people so my team and I are ready with the support from Ghanaians to make this a great success,” Ike Decomedian assured.



The Executive Producer of Laughter Palace Production, Edem Gyamesi also hinted that their ultimate aim is to calm tension down in the country as the election draws closer.





