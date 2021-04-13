Beast Of No Nation star Abraham Attah celebrates admission into US university

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has announced that he has successfully gained admission into a university in Massachusetts, USA.



The only Ghanaian to be cast in a Spiderman movie went on IG to break the news to his followers.



He revealed that he was looking forward to furthering his education and also his sports career.



He also thanked all those who played different roles to help him chalk this feat including his coaches, colleagues and friends.



His post read: “I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Tufts University! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone that helped me through this process #gojumbos”



See the full post below:





Many fans of the Tasmanian Devil star dropped in the comment section to congratulate him and wish him well ahead of his new level.Superstar alikolbert commented: “Omg!!!! Amazing!!! Congrats Abe!!!!”Actress saraecheagaray wrote: “congratulations abraham!!”When They See Us actor asanteblackk also commented with: “congrats big dog”Another IG user, lilystorer27, wrote: “proud of you”There were many comments coming from friends, colleagues, Ghanaians and well-wishers of the actor that proved they were all happy for him.