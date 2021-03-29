'Bear with us' - GTA boss to cinema operators on closure of cinemas

Movies of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyemang is pleading with cinema operators to bear with the government as the world fights COVID-19.



In March 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced some restrictions on movement after Ghana recorded cases of COVID-19. Cinemas, churches, and places where people could meet were closed down as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Speaking with Doreen Avio, the GTA boss explained that Ghana is still in a tough situation due to COVID-19 and there was the need to observe the restrictions.



“I will still plead with our operators in the industry that they should bear with us. It’s tough. If you go out there to places that have been shut, it's tough, we feel it but let’s all be safe than sorry. As the vaccinations go on and restrictions eased gradually, we will be back in business.”



He reiterated the need for cinemas to remain closed.



“I think we have engaged severally on this. We have met with the movie operators, we have met film producers, it is not something that anybody is happy about, but we also know the times we are in, better safe than sorry. As a president indicated, let protect lives, and later on, we will look at livelihoods.



The movie industry is one of the sectors hit hard by COVID-19 due to the closure of cinemas. This according to movie producers has made them lose a lot of cash and asking the government to reconsider the decision on the closure of cinemas.