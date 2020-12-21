Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Beaches, pubs, nightclubs remain closed – President Akufo-Addo

Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs in Ghana still remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said in an address to the nation on Sunday 20 December 2020.



In his 20th address to the nation on the measures government has taken to curb the surge in infections, the president directed that beaches, pubs and nightclubs should remain closed.



“Beaches, pubs, nightclubs remain closed. All institutions cleared to function must do so with strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols…” he said.



The president advised that families who will be gathering for family events and other event organisers should put all safety measures in place and make sure that the safety measures are adhered to by patrons of the events.



“With barely a week to the Christmas festivities which will bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social gatherings, I urge all of you to err on the side of caution and observe the covid-19 safety protocols no matter where you find yourself. Organisers of such events should make available veronica buckets and must insist that patrons use them as frequently as possible…”, the President said in his address to the nation.



Ghana’s current active coronavirus cases stand at 946 as at 14 December 2020 with 13 new deaths bringing the number of deaths to 333.





