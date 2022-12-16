Be wise! - Arnold fires Nana Aba and 'cheerleaders' who defended Wizkid

Entertainment of Friday, 16 December 2022

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah was among the few personalities who rose to the defense of Nigerian singer Wizkid when he failed to show up at his concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10.



Nana Aba in a series of tweets blamed Live Hub, organizers of ‘Wizkid Live in Ghana’ which has now been described as a flopped event.



In a tweet dated December 11, she wrote: "Wizkid is a huge star. He has standards for his concerts. If you can’t meet those standards, forget. I feel bad for all the fans that turned up. The organisers failed you."



Entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo in an article titled 'The ‘Wizkid Event’ Fiasco: Who Is To Blame?' condemned Nana Aba Anamoah's unbiased defense of the Nigerian Afrobeat musician.



According to Arnold, the broadcaster's statement was disappointing considering her expertise as a media executive who has equally organized events in Ghana.



Terming persons who rose to the defense of Wizkid as cheerleaders, Arnold added that the narrative could have been different should it have been a Ghanaian artiste who stood up fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on that faithful Saturday.



Read parts of Arnold's article below:



Here Comes the Cheerleaders



Led by Media Executive and broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, there were a few personalities who refused to blame Wizkid for such an eventuality and were quick to lay all blame on the organizers. Incredulously, the likes of Ms. Anamoah are also event planners and command that knowledge and comprehension in what goes into putting events together.



The blatant disregard for patrons and the speed to lay all blame on Live Hub, especially from a personality like Ms. Anamoah was disappointing. With such influence and respect, she could have done better.



If it were a Ghanaian artiste who was involved in such a debacle, these cheerleaders would not have even remembered the names of the event planners, but for Wizkid, they are quick to yelp and point out who the event planners are and offer unwanted explanations on exactly what ought should have been.



The likes of Ms. Anamoah, who are Media Executives, need to give more respect to these planners and when something goes awry, it is only germane for such people to exercise restraint in offering analysis and judgment. It is these same events people that offer businesses to the likes of Nana Aba and other media houses.



Be wise, apply tact, and exhibit decorum!





