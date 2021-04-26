Be ready to learn once you step foot in my studio - Possigee

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian award-winning producer Possigee has listed the qualities he looks out for in an artiste before agreeing to work with him or her.



In an interview with Doctor Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show he said, ”Although the money is important and we all need to eat, I also try to teach every artiste that steps foot in my studio”.



The award-winning producer stated that, oftentimes, artists come to him because they hear the number of top artists he’s worked with so they come to him with hopes of reaching those top artists.



Being a perfectionist, he emphasized that he also likes to make sure that every artist he works with comes out with a perfect song that will catch the attention of their fans.



“So before I work with any artist, I look out for how well the person is able to sing because not everyone knows how to sing. If you’re not a good singer, I’ll direct you to someone who can either train you to be better or help you sing some portions of the song. This only happens when the artist agrees to this”, he said.



Citing an example he said, “Nautyca and Akwaboah’s ‘Problem’ is an example of such a song that was done this way”.



Possigee mentioned that by doing this he has helped a lot of artists correct their mistakes and perfect many songs and even made them into hits.



Possigee has worked with many Ghanaian artists like Efya, Sarkodie, Chase, R2bees and many others.