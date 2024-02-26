‘Be bold to start with politicians!’ – Schwarzenegger on EOCO’s bid to ‘chase’ celebrities with suspected wealth

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed fury about what she termed as a ploy by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to witch-hunt celebrities.



According to the popular comedienne, celebrities shouldn't be the target because many politicians have questionable wealth.



Speaking on EOCO's bid to launch lifestyle audits targeting celebrities and individuals with suspected unexplained wealth, Afia Schwarzenegger said celebrities are usually not paid with taxpayers' money, so they shouldn't be the focus.



"Be bold to start with the politicians stealing taxpayers' money. Celebrities are not paid with taxpayers' money; you want a platform to politically witch-hunt innocent people and leave criminals... Whoever thought of this should change his/her pusher. The weed you're smoking isn't good!" she stated in English mixed with Twi on Instagram.



She also pointed to individuals like former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah, who has recently been allegedly implicated with questionable properties, as someone worth investigating.



“Nsemhunu nkoaaa...tweaaaaa. who be celebrity pass Cecilia Dapaah...masssa mo ma yen dwene!” she added. To wit, "Who is more of a celebrity than Cecilia Dapaah? Give us a break. What a load of tosh!"



Background



In the wake of Hajia4Reall's guilty plea, the head of Administration and Investigations at EOCO, Edward Cudjoe, disclosed that processes are underway to initiate lifestyle audits for individuals, particularly celebrities with unexplained wealth.



He emphasized EOCO's desire to move away from the current law, which requires a person to be a subject of investigations before being questioned about the source of their wealth.



"We are leading the charge by ourselves, making certain proposals for the amendment of the law to align with international standards. This ensures that any gaps in your financial profile are substantiated by your earnings. Any disparities must be clarified to law enforcement, and the burden of proof rests on the individual to explain the origin of those resources," he stated in an earlier interview on JoyNews' Upfront.



Hajia4Reall’s legal tussle



Following her involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older and single Americans, Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a US Magistrate court.



The popular Ghanaian socialite only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by imprisonment of one year or more.



Hajia4Reall's six other charges are the 'Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud', 'Fraud by wire, radio or television', 'Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies', 'Money laundering, fraud, and others', 'Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money' and 'Felony'.





EB/BB