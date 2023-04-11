Be bold like Ugandan president when it comes to LGBTQ conversations - A Plus to Nana Addo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame A Plus has referred President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to a 2014 interview where the Ugandan president boldly told Western countries to respect Africa's decision to fight against homosexuals.



President Yoweri Museveni described the acts of the queer community as disgusting and terrible. This was after he rejected moves toward legalizing their activities in his country.



"Respect African societies and their values...just like the way we don't interfere with yours," Mr Museveni told CNN.



He continued: "..they are disgusting. What sort of people are they?...what they do is terrible, disgusting."



A Plus on April 11, 2023, rebuked Ghana's president for failing to tell Western countries, including the United States of America, of Ghana's firm decision to criminalize the activities of gays and lesbians, unlike his Ugandan counterpart.



He alleged that Nana Addo fears losing the financial benefits he has been receiving from Western countries that promote the rights of the minority group worldwide.



"@nakufoaddo, because of nwhehwɛanimu and IMF kakra yebedi nti, your mouth was shaking like a flag mounted at the beach. You could not give a straight answer," A Plus wrote in an Instagram post.







