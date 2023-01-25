Be ashamed if a married man pays your rent - Counselor Lutterodt to young women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Controversial marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has stated women whose rent are being paid by married men should be ashamed of this accomplisment.



His comments come on the heels of the action of a former female National Service Person who has sued the First Atlantic Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, over sexual harassment and breaching a contractual agreement.



According to the counsellor on Okay FM, young women who reside in leased apartments paid for by married men need to feel humiliated rather than take pride in their behaviour.



“Sisters should be ashamed of her (Deborah Seyram Adablah) because sisters who are lying in rented apartments that are being paid for by married men should rather commit suicide and die than be proud that a few sisters who live in accommodation are being paid for by a married man, and you are proud of her. Shameful people.



He also posed a general question to women about what they could do for men other than engage in sexual activity.



“Apart from sexual intercourse what do you have to offer any man on earth? Don't say it out loud, answer it in your own closet and be proud of it and be proud of it.



“Apart from sexual intercourse what do you add to man in your life? Forget your father, forget your brother, forget your cousins. Apart from removing pants, what do you have to add to the life of anyone? You don't answer in public. Answer in secret,” he added.



On January 24, 2023, Deborah Seyram Adablah, in her writ of summons stated that during her National Service at the bank, she entered into a ‘parlor relationship’ as a result of persistent sexual harassment and abuse by Ernest Kwasi Nimako.



According to her, Ernest Kwasi Nimako was her superior in the capacity of the Chief Financial Officer at the bank.



Hence, failure on her part to accept Mr. Nimako's sexual demands meant her days at the bank were going to be miserable.



In her writ, she also alleged that virtually every senior manager has a girlfriend in the bank, and they change the ladies at their will, to the knowledge of the managers of the bank.



She reiterated that failure on the part of the female staff to give in to their demands would mean they would be bullied by their bosses.





