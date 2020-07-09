Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Be a citizen, not a spectator - Wendy Shay's advice after getting Voters ID

Songstress Wendy Shay

Songstress Wendy Shay has taken part in the ongoing registration for Ghanaian electorates and she wants you to be responsible and do the same.



This becomes the first time the Ghanaian singer has registered as a Ghanaian voter ever since relocating to Ghana for her music career.



Accordingly, Wendy Shay has filmed herself at the registration centre with a message for her Shay Gang.



Sharing the video of herself undergoing the registration process, she wrote “ My first voters ID card. Be a citizen and not a Spectator. ShayGang go out and register. The power is in the thumb”.



In related news, Yvonne Nelson is asking her followers to "use common sense" because this election will not change anything, especially when the registration puts one at the risk of contracting coronavirus.



Nevertheless, Wendy Shay says, be a citizen and not a spectator because the power is in your thumb. Check out her video below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.