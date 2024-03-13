Bawumia visits 'Yolo' star Drogba as actor battles demyelination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

In a compassionate gesture, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the 'YOLO' series, who is currently facing health challenges due to demyelination.



Demyelination, the condition afflicting Peasah, is known for its detrimental effects on the nervous system, leading to complications with vision, coordination, and general sensation.



Earlier on March 11, his sister Hannah Mensah revealed that his condition began during the last season of the series.



She added that they visit the hospital every week and that they are currently awaiting the results of a test which was flown out of the country for diagnosis.



On March 12, 2024, videos and pictures circulating on social media showed Vice President Bawumia along with some other individuals, at Drogba’s residence in a show of support and solidarity with the actor and his family.



Bawumia becomes the first public official to have publicly shown his support for the actor since the news of his condition broke on March 8, 2024.



Vice President Dr. Bawumia visits “Yolo” Star Drogba, who is currently fighting a rare condition called demyelination, a disorder that damages the protective covering of the nerves, causing problems with vision, movement, and sensation. pic.twitter.com/AYx55cT5yF — BLESSMAN BUZZ (@BlessmanReigns) March 13, 2024

Vice President Dr. Bawumia visits the “Yolo” Star Drogba who is currently Battling a rare condition called Demyelination, a disorder that damages the protective covering of the nerves causing problems with vision, movement and sensation.



A President for all. ???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PwmHGIeB26 — Baron Reigns ???????? (@dfw_baron) March 12, 2024

