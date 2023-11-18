Bawumia should use the right means if he wants to use my song- Kwame Yogot

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian sensational music rap comedian, Kwame Yogot, has cautioned Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to ask permission from him before using any of his songs to campaign for any election.



According to him he found out after the election that his song was used during the Vice President’s NPP Presidential campaign without his consent which he didn’t like.



Talking to Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive he said, “It’s business I’m doing so if you wants to use my song to promote anything of yours I think you should go through the right channels before doing so”.



He stated that he has posted a video and tagged the Vice President asking him never to use any of his songs without his permission but he’s yet to respond.