Bawumia's streaming service promise will be beneficial for the industry - Socrate Safo backtracks

Movie producer, Socrate Safo has applauded the streaming platform initiatives promised by the NPP flagbearer and vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, despite his earlier criticisms against streaming, the streaming platform initiative is laudable and will help artistes and other creatives.



Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show, Socrate Safo reiterated his earlier stance against streaming, arguing that it has led to artistes abandoning other distribution channels and has been the downfall of the music industry.



"My opinion about streaming has not changed. The way the creatives have abandoned other distribution channels and are focusing on streaming is not helping! It has contributed to the downfall of the industry.



"Musicians have abandoned CD sales and pendrives and are not focusing on streaming. Which are not favouring the artistes."



He, however, stated that Dr Bawumia's promise would be more favourable to the industry as it would help artistes get better deals as their works would be promoted properly and a chuck of the revenue share would go to them.



"From where I sit, I know streaming has become part of our distribution channels. The only problem I have is the revenue shares and the way our work is not being promoted because we are not controlling things from the backend.



"We believe that if we can partner with a private practitioner to do one for the country, it will be applauded. We will do it and we will give you (the artistes) better terms," he said.



