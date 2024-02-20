Bawumia, Mahama took inspiration from my movie for their campaign messages – LilWin

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Concerning his Mr President movie, actor LilWin has asserted that "some of the things in my movie is what our political leaders have taken inspiration from for their campaign messages".



"Dr Bawumia has used portions of the movie for his campaign. Mr Mahama has also done same," he stressed.



LilWin, born Kwadwo Nkansah, was in conversation with Summy Brown on Accra 100.5 FM's after-drive programme, Akwaaba.



He explained himself by citing areas in the movie that, according to him, have been observed by the ruling New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama.



"Government may not be able to start the business but it can surely support those who have businesses and employ 300 to 2000 workers. So there will be increasing employment. Otherwise, unemployment will heap pressure on you.



"At the same time, you need to review utility bills and taxes downwards, so people can maximise profit and expand their businesses but it's unfortunate that in Ghana, you open a business and the government demands huge taxes, which hinders the company's growth. The taxes and electricity bills, for instance, keep business owners from expanding their businesses. Government would have no headaches if it paid attention to this area," he contended.



The entrepreneur turned his attention to the promising workforce in prison.



"Consider the number of people in prison, whose upkeep comes at a great cost to government. They do not work to contribute to the economy in any way. So government could get land, to get inmates into manufacturing and production of things like prison biscuits, shoes, water, so they sell it, and get profits for themselves and the government," LilWin suggested, touting: "There are a lot of such ideas in my movie."



The rural-Ghana movie (Kumawood) star also noted the overwhelming success of the premiere of his Mr President movie in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



“My intention was to change the status quo, and beat that record, and make movie premiering in Kumasi a huge success, just like in Accra, because we shoot almost 80 per cent of the [Kumawood] movies here,” he indicated.



“There was such an overflow of audience that people sat where it was not even conducive. We had to even add a conference hall to seat about 300 more people.”



The Afigya Kwabre South resident also emphasised his desire to be the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, where he is originally from.