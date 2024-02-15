Bawumia, Idris Elba talk creative arts economy

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Hollywood actor Idris Elba and his team paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today, Thursday, 15 February 2024.



During their meeting, the Vice President and Idris Elba engaged in a meaningful dialogue concerning the dynamic and expanding creative arts economy of Africa.



Their discussion primarily revolved around the financial inclusion of Ghanaian creative arts and the development of strategies to integrate them into the global financial ecosystem.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the issue that many African industry players face being locked out of the global payments ecosystem. To address this challenge, they explored the potential implementation of a new system leveraging blockchain technology. This system aims to ensure that Ghanaian artists and musicians receive compensation for their work, regardless of where it is used commercially worldwide.



Dr. Bawumia stressed Ghana's relatively advanced system of digital payments and announced that the new blockchain-based system is expected to be launched in Ghana later this year.



He expressed gratitude to Idris Elba for his commitment to the advancement of the African creative arts economy.