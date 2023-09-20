Battle for the Stadium: Shatta Wale cites Stonebwoy's VGMA gun incident as he talks about violence

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In expressing his fury over the decision by the National Sports Authority to allow Stonebwoy to host a show at the Accra Sports Stadium on a date he (Shatta Wale) is also scheduled to hold an event at the same venue, the Dancehall musician indicated that the action was taken without a critical analysis of the possible consequence which includes violence.



A 40-minute Facebook live video on Tuesday which captured his fury as he narrated his side of the story saw the Shatta Movement boss chastising the authorities for acting inappropriately.



Shatta Wale and Medikal had previously announced plans for their annual Freedom Wave Festival, scheduled to run from December 20 to 25.



The festival's activities, as outlined in a flyer released on September 7, 2023, included the arrival of regional fan bases on December 20, an exhibition of SM merchandise on the 21st, a pre-concert featuring new artists on the 22nd, industry prayers on the 23rd, artist dress rehearsals on the 24th, and the climax of the festival on the 25th.



However, Stonebwoy on September 16 also released the flyer for his Bhim Concert to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December.



This stoked conversation with many people wondering how both artistes would have their respective events at the same venue on the same day.



