Basketmouth speaks on beef with AY

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Basketmouth has refused to respond to claims by his colleague Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY that their feud was over a debt of N30,000.



Recall that AY had in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, claimed, “In 2006, Basketmouth usually had multiple wedding gigs on Saturdays’. So what he used to do at that point in time was to attend one, and at a point, leave the venue to catch up in the other venue.



“Now, one of the gigs that I got his endorsement to stand in at that time was N30,000 and 30,000 was everything to me at that time. “Two weeks later, I haven’t seen 30k. and I was starving. I decided to ask for 30K, and he said this person hasn’t paid. It was very funny to discover that the full payment was made before the event.



"One day, I met Basket in the club with a glass of drink, and I said to him, How far, my guy? This thing that happened in 2006 guy drop am. And my dear colleague looked at me eyeball to eyeball and said, I’m a beast. I don’t forgive.”



Reacting to AY’s claims, during his recent show, while cheered on by fans about the incident, Basketmouth said, “To be honest, I don’t want that guy to ever hear from me.”