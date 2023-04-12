Basketmouth clarifies relationship with AY Makun and denies allegations of owing him money

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Veteran comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has finally addressed his feud with his colleague, AY Makun.



In an interview earlier this year, AY claimed that their longstanding beef was over N30,000 owed to him by Basketmouth.



However, Basketmouth has now debunked AY's claims, stating that they were never friends, and that the working relationship they had was a one-off deal.



Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by media personality Nedu, Basketmouth explained that he had heard some things about AY that he was not supposed to know and, as a result, kept his distance.



He said, "The reason I used style mind my business, na because of when there was that coming together [between AY and I], I heard something that threw me off. I heard some things wey I no supposed to hear or know. As I hear am, I was like ‘What the f*ck! Really?’ I no supposed know. And I no fit tell am [AY] so I kept quiet."



He also clarified that the issue of the N30,000 was not about a client owing him money, as AY had claimed, but about a single job for which he had instructed the client to pay AY.



Basketmouth stated that AY had omitted this information and that he believed AY needed to sell tickets for his shows.



Basketmouth concluded by saying that he had tried to ignore the matter for a long time, but felt the need to set the record straight.



He expressed his disappointment that the issue was still being discussed in 2023, saying, "Ukraine dey fight war, we dey talk of 30 thousand [naira]."



