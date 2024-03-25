Barima Amo set for 2nd edition of International Amofest slated for April

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Trumpeter, Barima Amo, is gearing up to host the second edition of his annual International Amofest, a vibrant celebration of indigenous music that promises a unique cultural exchange between musicians from around the globe.



Scheduled for Thursday, April 4th at Corridor Gardens and Saturday, April 6th at Alliance française, the festival aims to showcase the rich diversity of Ghanaian music while fostering connections between artists from different cultural backgrounds.



Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year's festival will feature performances from renowned Highlife icon Pat Thomas, and music group Kwanpa alongside five international artistes.



“It’s about celebrating indigenous music and also having a cultural exchange with musicians from around the world who will come to Ghana, show us their culture and we will also go there and show them our culture,” said Barima Amo.



“This is our second year. Last year, we witnessed an amazing show. This year, we’re having the event on two days with performances from Pat Thomas and five different artistes from around the world. We’re creating a platform for creative people to share their talents,” he added during the launch of the event in March.



Offering a blend of Rock, Jazz, Soul, Blues, and of course, Highlife music, the festival promises two unforgettable nights of musical exploration.



"You can't miss it because we're making history," said Barima Amo.



