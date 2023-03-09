Barack Obama's sister sends a message to young Ghanaian women

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Kenyan-British author, Auma Obama on the occasion of the 2023 International Women's Day celebrations in Ghana urged young women to overcome their fears.



Auma, who is the sister of the former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, spoke at the IWD event organized by eTranzact Ghana in Accra which was graced by the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu; MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, and other high profile women.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Auma Obama hammered that a woman's dream is valid no matter where she finds herself and the challenges that may come her way.



She said: "A message to all the women out there on today's International Day of the Women, what I can tell you is that the biggest gift you can give yourself is to overcome all your fears and just get on with your life. Do not be governed by fear, the sense that you are not able to achieve and you feel others can do better than you, judge you, and determine what you do with your life."



She added: "Get on with your life and live it, knowing that you are able, you are capable and you are worthy of success and a good life."



The 2023 International Women's Day marked on March 8 was under the theme, Embrace Equity.











