Banzy Banero drops epic video for 'Hosanna' global hit

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats star Francis Nii Ayitiah, known by his stage name Banzy Banero, has dropped entrancing visuals for his breakthrough song titled "Hosanna."



The video, directed and edited by filmmaker Kofi Awuah, is a dramatic masterpiece that uncovers the humble beginnings of Banzy Banero from the streets of Osu in Accra.



The video captures the historic landmarks of Ghana's coastal areas with a beautiful display of culture from the Ga people, of which Banzy Banero is an indigene.



The video also demonstrates Banzy's struggles and his eagerness for stardom while encouraging others to prevail despite the difficulties they encounter on a daily basis in the slum.



Banzy Banero wrote this caption beneath the video: "The Osu emerging music prodigy appears in Grass to Grace, narrating his narrative via music and fast rising to renown among the slums, conjuring up an ethereal aura of veneration and appreciation."



The 'Hosanna' single, distributed by Yve Digital, has racked up impressive streaming numbers and is currently one of the biggest Ghanaian global songs entering charts around the world.



