Bany GH set to release another song 'Krom Ayede' featuring Koo Ntakra

Music of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Komfa Ishmael Ofori

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation and signee of Eastside Music, Bany GH, prepares to release a new song dubbed “Krom Ayede” featuring Koo Ntakra.



Bany GH after whetting his fans' appetite promises to deliver them soul-soothing vibes of a song in his upcoming banger, “Krom Ayede”. The versatile artiste in this vein has urged his fans to support the song with their all when it drops because it’s a track that will make anyone’s day any day and anytime.



As versatile as he is, his lyrics make him unique and his style is original from the rest. He has authentic vocals. Bany GH has a well-structured and enviable purpose for pursuing music to educate and entertain.



Bany GH is well known for his versatility, composition, and message delivery. He stays as a promising new act to take over the country by storm and he is working tirelessly to make a great takeover.



According to Bany GH, this is a welcome relief for all music lovers who like good music. When you have Db Darko/Dr. Ray on the production, you know what you are about to listen to. This year, Bany GH has made wild. We are all wild in anticipation of this release.