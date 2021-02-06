Entertainment of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Ban on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale served its purpose – Charterhouse

Organizers of the VGMAs have decided to lift the ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Charterhouse, have lifted the ban placed on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



Head of Events and Public Relations at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, told MzGee on Simply Show-Biz on TV3 Saturday, February 6 that the ban had served its purpose hence, the decision to lift it.



“The ban has served its purpose,” he said.



Charterhouse banned Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale indefinitely from the awards scheme over their misconduct at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs.



Following the decision to ban them, Shatta Wale wrote on Facebook that he was not going to have anything to do with the event organizers anymore.



“Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!,” he posted on his Facebook wall.



Robert Klah further told MzGee that they are yet to officially write to the artists informing them about the decision to lift the ban.