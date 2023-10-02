Ban car honking to reduce accidents - Socrate Safo to government

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Veteran movie producer, Socrate Safo has called on the government to place a ban on car honking in order to minimize the number of road accidents in the country.



He explained that, per the research he is privy to and his visits to other countries where car honking is banned, there are reduced number of car accidents compared to countries where there are no restrictions on honking.



His comment comes on the back of the increasing number of road accidents in the country which has raised concerns about the driving regulations in the country.



“With the little research I am privy to and with those who have been to French countries like Burkina Faso and neighboring countries, do you know that cars don’t honk there? Have you observed that if you're driving and your honk is off, you’re very careful?” Socrate Safo said during the United Showbiz program which GhanaWeb monitored.



“I can tell you that if we ban car honking in Ghana Accidents will reduce drastically. If we make a rule that doesn’t honk while driving, accidents will be reduced because you’d be careful while driving.



“If you like, disconnect the honking wire in a car and drive, you’d see that the person will be extra cautious because he/she knows there is no honking. That’s why always when there is a collision the first thing you hear is the honk. With the countries that I've been to, before you hear a honk it’s for a purpose and not the way we do it here,” said Socrate Safo.



