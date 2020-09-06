Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Ban Bisa Kdei’s 'NeTwerk' video - Mr Logic

Artiste manager and showbiz critic, Mr Logic has expressed his discontent on the latest video released by multiple award winner, Bisa Kdei.



Bisa Kdei recently released a new single 'Netwerk’ featuring Medikal and has made waves over the past few days. But the video of the song has aroused a huge backlash and has heavily been criticized in the showbiz circles.



Mr. Logic on Hitz FM condemned the video to be very explicit and something no one was expecting from the multiple award winning singer, Bisa Kdei with the huge fan base that he has and influence on both the young and old.



Bisa Kdei has not replied Mr Logic yet, however social media trends indicates Mr Logic was right with the contents the visuals carry to the public.



Socrate Sarfo and other monitoring companies should ban the video from viewing on Tv, it is total explicit, Mr Logic added.



The video since its release has become one of the trending videos on Youtube.



