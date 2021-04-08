Bad Bars Dancehall Cypher #4 is the new hot vibe in the street

Music of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: BadBars Cyphers

i360 Entertainment is now out with the 4th episode of its Bad Bars dancehall cypher series project after a long break since the release of the 3rd episode.



The artiste selection this time hit above the seal due to the team's further search for artistes that can add extra vocal variety to even up the then monotonous vocal thread, but the further finding got the cypher laced up with 11 artistes instead of the usual selection of just 7.



Vybz Flair, Karisman, DSL (De Sound Lord), Shabani, Omar Kalez, Rhuddest, Taalat Yarky, Savaga, Mr Linguai, Guuntu Original and Gizo Banton are the big 11 on the Bad Bars Dancehall Cypher #4.



The project was produced by King OneBeaz but Qhola Beatz worked the mixing and mastering.



i360 Entertainment's Bad Bars Dancehall cypher series project serves as a promo medium to exhibit the underground dancehall artistes in Ghana. The project is managed and executive-produced by Regula Rebel.



