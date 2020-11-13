Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Back off! Rawlings died an NPP man – Afia Schwarzenegger fires Atubiga

Comedienne and socialite Valentina Nana Ageiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the host of individuals to lambast NDC member Stephen Atubiga.



Mr. Atubiga in a Facebook post on Friday, November 12, 2020, expressed dissatisfaction at Rawlings’ family for hurriedly visiting President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to officially inform him about the departure of their beloved without the involvement of the National Democratic Congress.



To him, Rawlings’ family did not follow due protocol.



Meanwhile, these statements have attracted serious attacks from some persons on social media including Afia Schwarzenegger who described Mr Atubiga as someone who lacks common sense.



According to Afia, there is no way Nana Konadu will laisse with the NDC to have a befitting burial for her late husband when all she received from them were insults.



She also established that former President Jerry John Rawlings, prior to his death became an NPP.



“When will people adopt common sense? For the record JJ. Died as an NPP man..How will NDC coordinates with H.E. Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings to have a befitting burial for her late husband after all the torrential insults rain on her...Are you willing to give her back the Umbrella?? This Atubiga and common sense are enemies!!! Massa be a man enough and go to ridge to inform Naana, and stop hiding behind a China fone with stupid talks!!!! Gyimii!” Those were her comments on social media.



