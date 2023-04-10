BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna reveals she survived poisoning

Entertainment of Monday, 10 April 2023

The BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has made a startling revelation about how she survived poisoning.



According to Phyna in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, the person who gave her the poison was someone well-known to her.



She went on to say that the individual was residing with her and had been regularly giving her poison.



“Recently, I survived a poisoning, and the person who gave me the poison was well known, so I told my friend to take a break."



“I have been fed poison continuously, and the person was staying with me." The person came to live in my house and was poisoning me. "I have seen a lot,” she said.



Phyna said she had been having stomach aches and had been to the hospital numerous times for testing on her kidneys, liver, and other organs, but all the results were normal.



Although she was taking medicine for her ulcer, the discomfort continued, and she began to cough. She then understood that something was wrong.



“I am always having stomach pain, and whenever I go to the hospital, I run tests, check my kidneys, my liver, and everything, and they say I am okay."



“I said okay and went back home. I know I have an ulcer, but I take medications for that. I am constantly wandering in the house. "The pain was so much, and I was coughing, so I started wondering what this was,” she added.



She claimed that when she was in the hospital, the doctor gave her infusions and informed her that she had taken poison.



To prevent food poisoning, the doctor recommended that she be cautious with her diet.



“I went to the hospital again, and the doctor gave me drips and blah blah blah, and they started speaking their grammar, and they said I had been taking poison." He said I should check the food I eat for food poisoning, blah blah blah, and this and that,” she shared.



Phyna also said that the person who had been poisoning her had been forced to leave when their plan began to backfire.



She cautioned that they would suffer the consequences if she ever caught them in the act because she does not talk much.



“It's been crazy." Even I am tired. It's been crazy. Their game started catching up with them, and they had to leave. If I catch you in the action, you will know. "I don't talk too much,” she stated.



