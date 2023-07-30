BBNaija All Stars: Mercy Eke declares alliance with Whitemoney

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Mercy Eke has agreed to the demands of her fellow housemate, Whitemoney, as they collaborate to improve their chances of staying in the house for a longer period.



Recall that Whitemoney first proposed an alliance with Mercy Eke so that their fans would vote for any of them who gets nominated for eviction.



Mercy, after giving some thought to Whitemoney's statement accepted it.



Mercy stated: "WhiteLambo is official."



Whitemoney reiterated: "WhiteLambo is official. This is the official ship for this season, the rest na canoe."



Watch the video below:



