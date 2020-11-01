Music of Sunday, 1 November 2020

B4Bonah drops visuals for his new single 'Work'

play videoMusician, B4Bonah

B4Bonah has been missing for a while now. There was a time he even jokingly mentioned to a fan that he was no longer making music.



If you ever saw that and thought he was serious, the good news is, he wasn’t!



A year on after dropping his major hit ‘Kpeme’, with R2Bees'crooner, Mugeez, B4Bonah is out with another Afrobeat classic dubbed ‘Work’.



The song highlights the artistes impressive pen-game and features catchy hooks and verses delivered in multiple languages, a testament to his versatility.



He sings excellently in English, Pidgin and Twi about his resilience and how important it is to work hard and be consistent in what you do.



The song comes with a music video directed by Kwame Boadi. The video starts with a short clip of the Black Lives Matter protest before giving us amazing aesthetic visuals which also featured his baby boy.



