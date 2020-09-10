Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Azigiza Junior inspired me to go into music - Tic

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife musician and disc jockey, Azigiza Jnr has indeed inspired most people like me to go into music back in the days at Dansoman’ Rapper and musician rapper Tic has said.



According to rapper Tic, had it not been the helping hand legendary Azigiza offered him, he may not be where he is currently.



“I think Azigizaa was living in Dansoman when I was a kid going to school, I could see Azigiza in his small red car passing by so that inspired a lot of kids. Most kids started doing music in Dansoman because of him and most Mamprobi boys also joined”. Rapper Tic said in an interview.



In his early music career, Tic got feature with musicians like Azigizaa, Slim Busta, and many others.



Speaking on how the once Africa’s best DJ met and helped him into the mainstream music, Tic narrated, “Azigza and I met at Kidafest… he needed a kid who could rap better to feature him on his music so everybody was trying his best and I also gave a try. Initially I didn’t want to go so he was like why are you crying and don’t want come perform.”



“He told me I could do better so I picked up the microphone and I mesmerized the whole place. So after that he promised he will feature me on his song.”



Tic Tac started performing back in the 90 with groups like “Natty Strangers” but he reached a wider audience when he was featured on Azigiza’s song “Woye Bia” which became a hit at the time of release.



The music was then recorded at Highlife Legendary Charles Amoah’s studio, he revealed.



“For me, once I was chosen by him, I wanted to do my all. I will say that, Thanks to Azigiza Jnr”, he said.

