Ayra Starr falls on stage at Afrochella

On the first day of Afrochella, Nigerian artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, fell flat while singing.



The "Rush" artiste tripped when she was captured running from the front stage to the backstage area and landed on her back.



Ayra, who was lucky to be wearing a body suit when she slipped, had no parts of her body exposed during the fall.



However, unperturbed, Ayra rose and continued with her performance as if nothing had happened.



The young female vocalist also remarked how she was 20 and dangerous during her performance.



“Last year I was 19 and bad, this year I am 20 and dangerous,” she said.



Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has, for a while, come under backlash for wearing skimpy outfits to shows and in her music videos.



Ayra Star joined the tall list of notable artistes who performed at Afrochella this festive period.





