Ayorkor Botchwey must apologize to John Dumelo – Prince David Osei demands

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Prince David Osei, has asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to apologize for her unwarranted comment about John Dumelo.



Before the general elections, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said parliament was a very serious place meant for serious business and not actors like John Dumelo.



This courted massive opprobrium for her, forcing her to say she did not attack the suitability of all actors but that of John Dumelo alone.



Well, Prince David Osei is still unconvinced the conduct of the minister is proper and insists despite being a supporter of the same political party, he is unhappy with her attitude towards the actor due to its implications for the arts sector as a whole.



“It was just an unfortunate comment. I condemned it but as I said earlier on, people say all sorts of unpalatable stuff when they are campaigning to win power. Sometimes we regret what we had earlier said. She must openly apologize for that unfortunate comment,” he told TV3





