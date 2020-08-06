Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Ayitey Powers and his crew endorse John Mahama for 2020

play videoGhanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers

Popular Ghanaian “comic” boxer, Ayitey Powers has together with his numerous crew members declared support for Former President John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2020 general elections.



The boxer; whose birth name is Michael Okine is captured in a new video with his friends saying sweet words about the NDC flag bearer.



The group were quoted in the video as saying repeatedly this phrase “2020, we go show Nana”.



This simply means they will vote against the President despite his achievements which include the implementation of the Free SHS.



They were also heard saying repeatedly in Twi; “JM, Sankofa” which implies that Ghanaians should vote to bring John Mahama back to power in 2021.



Watch video below









