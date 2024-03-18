You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 18Article 1921976

Music of Monday, 18 March 2024

Disclaimer

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

Ayisi thrills fans with live performance of 'Can I Live'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer, Ayisi Ghanaian singer, Ayisi

The idea of musicians scaling back on the vitality of their original songs often turns out great.

Ayisi, also known as Nyame Nipa, is a genius in this regard, as his attempts at live band performances always ooze nostalgia and match up to his distinctive musical style.

Once again, he has served a classic live performance of “Can I Live," arguably one of the best songs from the “Unbroken album.” Without a hook, the original song sounds amazing, thanks to the Coco-produced rhythm.

In this live performance, Ayisi generously leans into consciousness, as the simplicity of the lyrics against an awe-inspiring production gives an enjoyable listening experience.

"Can I Live," according to Ayisi, is not just an enjoyable masterpiece but also sets the tone for an introspective review for one to decide on how to live.

For Ayisi, being a god in the midst of men defines his level of self-belief and tendency to live freely.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment