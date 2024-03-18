Ayisi thrills fans with live performance of 'Can I Live'

Music of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

The idea of musicians scaling back on the vitality of their original songs often turns out great.



Ayisi, also known as Nyame Nipa, is a genius in this regard, as his attempts at live band performances always ooze nostalgia and match up to his distinctive musical style.



Once again, he has served a classic live performance of “Can I Live," arguably one of the best songs from the “Unbroken album.” Without a hook, the original song sounds amazing, thanks to the Coco-produced rhythm.



In this live performance, Ayisi generously leans into consciousness, as the simplicity of the lyrics against an awe-inspiring production gives an enjoyable listening experience.



"Can I Live," according to Ayisi, is not just an enjoyable masterpiece but also sets the tone for an introspective review for one to decide on how to live.



For Ayisi, being a god in the midst of men defines his level of self-belief and tendency to live freely.