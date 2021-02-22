Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ayisi sets the right tone for 2021 with ‘Blessings’

Official artwork of the song

There’s that mystique when he’s about to release a song and there should be. The quality that is attached to his name is his brand and he understands that more than anyone.



It’s been a trend frankly, after ‘Prayer’ and ‘Mokole’ - both songs from last year (2020), the charismatic spiritual gospel-like songs that he's putting out.



One can only wonder what he must be going through for the ‘Grind’ hitmaker to be taking a matured spiritual outlook on life as such. Suffice to add also that of course, his character is very prominent in his songs to the point that even though they are gospel-like songs (so to speak), you can hear his bad-mouth also in there and it doesn’t take anything away from the songs at all.



Interesting and clever is how we describe his lyrics. It’s the fluent delivery for any listener that gets you keeping his work on replay. Genius is what everybody knows him as and that is why we can’t wait to hear more from him.



Thankfully, he has one for us to begin the year 2021 quite rightly with. Titled ‘Blessings’, produced by Groovydhistune, mixed by E.L and mastered by Pee GH, what else can we say, it’s Ayisi, we’ll love it.



Stream the song here.