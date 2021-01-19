Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ayisha Modi receives a Range Rover Velar from her son

Ayisha Modi has acquired a new car

Entertainment enthusiast and self-acclaimed godmother of top music star Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi aka She Love Stonebwoy have just been bought a brand new Range Rover Velar which costs over $42,000 by his 19-year-old son.



Ayisha Modi took to her Instagram to share this great news with the world.



According to her caption, she has not been able to stop her tears following the big surprise.



She also prayed that God blesses her son for showing her much love.



She wrote: “I can’t stop crying ????. My heart ?? can’t stop ???? beating, I can’t stop shaking @young.lord1010 . Son Son Son Son Son Son. I just don’t know what to say, all I can do now is to ????. God pls if this is a dream wake me up from it pls. Jesussssssss Godson mm. What kind of LOVE ?? is this Lord.? Thank you ???? my son. I beg everyone of u following me to thank this 19 year old boy for the love ???? his has for me. Son am so grateful am not in tears ???? cos of the Car but am in tears ???? of the Love ???? and Care u have for me. I can’t just think Far mpo. I truly appreciate you blood ????”



Well, she made sure that there was no doubt that whatever she was saying was true by sharing what looks like the receipt of the purchase.



See Ayisha Modi’s post below:



