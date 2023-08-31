Ayisha Modi exposed over ‘house gift’ from Obofour

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has contradicted herself in a recent interview and netizens are reacting to it.



Earlier in 2020, during an interview with Delay, Ayisha Modi claimed that she resides in a four-bedroom house, situated at East Legon Agiringanor and it was a gift from her ‘god-parents’; Rev. Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara.



Ayisha’s statements were in a quest to describe how strong her relationship with the couple was.



“All my lands are in East Legon. Currently, I have five plots there. My house is located in East Legon, Agiringanor. Behind Rawlings’ house. It was given to me by Rev. Obofour and his wife. It has four master bedrooms,” She retorted.



However, in a recent interview with Zionfelix, Ayisha Modi has refuted her own statements.



While vehemently insisting that, her East Legon home wasn’t a gift from Obofour and his wife, Ayisha said nobody can afford the type of luxury she wants.



“Is it true that your East Legon house was a gift from Rev. Obofour and his wife?, Zionfelix asked.



Ayisha responded, "That is not true. It is never true. Let me tell you something, what I can afford for myself, nobody can afford for me. I am telling you the truth. What I can buy for people, they can’t even afford for themselves.”



Asked if they had ever gifted her a land, she replied, “No. I am the one who gives out lands.”



Recently, there have been rumours that Ayisha is currently not on good terms with the couple, whom she had consistently revered.



But reacting to that, she averred, “They are still my godparents, when Diamond Appiah spoke ill of them, I came out to address it.”



