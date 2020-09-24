Entertainment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Ayesem premieres new single titled ‘Love Reigns’

Award-winning act, Ayesem, a proud founding member of the Westside Legacy has unleashed his latest effort titled “Love Reigns”.



Known for his lyrical prowess, Ayesem, in Love Reigns is exploring his singing voice as he confesses the loyalty of his love interest.



The record produced by WillisBeats is heavily influenced and laced with Reggae and Dancehall sounds as Ayesem continues to flex his versatility.



Currently signed to Shocks Entertainment, Ayesem with this record has proved he will be around for a long time.





