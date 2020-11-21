Entertainment of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Awards schemes not means to judge artistic achievements – Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Reggae singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Reggae singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni, has clearly stated he has never believed in nominations as a means to judge the achievements of musicians.



According to him, the legitimacy of his music career cannot be undone by him not receiving any nominations or awards.



To him, being a great musician goes beyond the number of awards you receive as an artiste to the music you produce and the substance behind it.



He urged Ghanaian musicians to keep working hard and push their God-given talent even when “you do not get the immediate feedback you expect”.



Rocky Dawuni was hosted by Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel on the YDiscodiaries. Talking about how he felt when he was nominated for the Grammy’s, he said, “Nobody can prepare you for great news”.



“When I was nominated for the Grammy’s, I felt Ghana had arrived. It was then that I could actually step out and say, this is actually big because in the history of Grammy’s I was the second African to have ever been nominated in that category”.



He described the moment as a historic achievement for him.



In as much as he was excited about the nomination, Rocky motioned, “I feel the nominations sometimes become a scheme of corrupt enterprise where people can be influenced and influence others”.

