Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Awards are not bad - Gospel musician KODA

Gospel musician KODA

Ghanaian Gospel Musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto popularly known as KODA has expressed that artistes receiving awards for their work is not bad in itself but when these artistes put so much focus on awards rather than their work, it becomes a great worry.



Speaking to Y97.9’s Chelsy Sey, on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he said: “Awards are not bad. When they are on the table, they are beautiful. It is something that is even in the Bible. When David was going to fight Goliath, you know the first question he asked? He asked, ‘What will be given to me when I throw this guy down? So there is nothing wrong in asking for the reward for work done but if you make that the focus, then every time you are asking, ‘What do I get, what do I get?’ instead of concentrating on the work itself”.



KODA encouraged artistes to focus on making their works better rather than focus on awards when he illustrated,” The farmer does not go on the farm the first day and say where are the fruits? Plant the thing, till the soil and over time, you will see it grow”.



KODA is known for many of his gospel songs which includes the popular ‘Nsem Pii’ song.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.