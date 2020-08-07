Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Award schemes in Ghana are bias – Lord Morgan

Afrobeats artiste, Lord Morgan

Afrobeats artiste, Lord Morgan has stated that award schemes in Ghana are biased towards some artistes in the country.



According to the ‘Drink Something’ hit maker, popular artistes do not always create good songs but they are always awarded.



“Not all popular songs are good songs and not all popular artistes do good songs yet they get most awards in Ghana,” he explained.



Lord Morgan also added that “this biased trend of operandi has killed so many music careers in Ghana because our industry doesn’t pay well so at least let the system be encouraged to motivate musicians to carry on”.



The ‘Aayalolo’ hitmaker therefore called for a change in the mode of operations in our award schemes.



“We need an immediate change of operandi in our awards system to boost musicians in Ghana,” Lord Morgan told Remedientertainment.com.

