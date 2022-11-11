Avoid clueless preachers, marriage is not serious like that - Kafui Danku

LifeStyle of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Kafui Danku, has advised netizens to avoid clueless marriage counsellors because marriage isn’t as tough as many people predict.



In a Facebook post she shared on November 10, 2022, the actress reacted to Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's video, where she talks about her marriage, the struggles, and the times she feels she no longer loves her husband while noting that couples can be married and still enjoy their lives as individuals without losing themselves.



According to the mother of two, people keep saying negative things about marriage and how challenging it is to survive.



Kafui Danku reacting to the video, said, "See erh, these are the kinds of marriage talks you should listen to! Not the ones who have made it 'kuntaiiin' and be saying 'marriage is not a joke o', 'marriage is not easy o' bla bla bla."



“Yada yada yada…Always being negative about the beautiful and fun union. Chill jor; it’s not that serious! Live life! You deserve to be happy! Avoid those negative /clueless preachers.



“Listen to people with positive marriage results! It’s not serious like that I beg! Don’t lose yourself!.”



Meanwhile, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has said ninety-nine percent of married couples want out of their marriage.



Speaking on Okay FM, she pointed out that single people should count themselves privileged since they can make informed decisions by listening to advice from married people.



“If you pick hundred people, almost ninety-nine percent of them want out of their marriage. So if you are not married, you are lucky, because you have the opportunity to learn.



“You have information to make the right choice and I have got people, many people asking me why I make that statement. I still stand by that. If you are not married, you are lucky. You will get information, you will take your time to make the right choices,” she disclosed.







