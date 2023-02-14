Avance Media announces 2022's 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Leading PR & Rating firm Avance Media has announced the 7th edition of its prestigious annual publication, the 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans.



This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.



The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, 5 South Africans, and 7 Tanzanians. The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.



The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment. These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.



In a statement by Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, he said, “We are proud to announce the 7th edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa's young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities.”



He went on to say, “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”



Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order:



1. Abubakar Nur Khalil - CEO, Recursive Capital



2. Achraf Hakimi - Footballer, PSG



3. Ama Qamata- Actress



4. Amanda Dlamini - Football Analyst



5. Amandla Ooko-Ombaka - Partner, McKinsey & Company



6. Amina Priscille Longoh - Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad



7. Angella Okutoyi - Tennis Player



8. Anita Soina - Founder, Spice Warriors



9. Anna Ekeledo - Executive Director, Afrilabs



10. Asake - Musician



11. Asisat Oshoala - Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení



12. Aya Chebbi - Founder, Nala Feminist Collective



13. Barbara Gonzalez - CEO, Simba Sports Club



14. Benjamin Fernandes - CEO, Nala Money



15. Black Sherif - Musician



16. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo - Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion



17. Burna Boy - Musician



18. Canary Mugume - Journalist, NBS Television



19. Caren Wakoli - Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation



20. Charlot Magayi - CEO, Mukuru Stoves



21. Chido Cleo Mpemba - Youth Envoy, African Union



22. Chude Jideonwo - Host, WithChude



23. CkAY - Musician



24. Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) - YouTuber



25. Davido - Musician



26. Debo Adedayo - Comedian & Activist



27. Edith Yah Brou - Blogger & Influencer



28. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa - CEO, Akello



29. Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti - Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative



30. Elvis Agyemang (Rev) - Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour



31. Emilia Nghikembua - CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia



32. Emma Inamutila Theofelus - Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia



33. Faith Keza - CEO, Irembo Ltd



34. Farida Bemba Nabourema - Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference



35. Ferdinand Omanyala - Athlete



36. Fireboy DML - Musician



37. Francis Zavier Ngannou - Martial Artist



38. Hakim Ziyech - Footballer, Chelsea FC



39. Ham Serunjogi - CEO, Chipper Cash



40. Ife Durosinmi-Etti - CEO, Herconomy



41. Ilwad Elman



22. Ini Dima-Okojie - Actress



43. Isima Odeh - Founder, Africa Facts Zone



44. Issam Chleuh - Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations

Capital Development Fund



45. Jenovive Chinyere - CEO, Pacific Corporation



46. Johnson Sakaja - Governor, Nairobi



47. Jokate Mwegelo - District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania



48. Joshua Amponsem - Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization



49. Kalidou Koulibaly - Footballer, Chelsea FC



50. Khaby Lame - Social Media Influencer







51. Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy - CEO, PraxiLabs



52. Kili Paul - Digital Content Creator



53. Kizz Daniel - Musician



54. Kojo Soboh - CEO, EMY Africa



55. Kwame A.A. Opoku - CEO, Reset Global People



56. Larry Madowo - On-air Personality, CNN



57. Mbosso - Musician



58. Michael Kwesi Ofori - CEO, Investor Hub Africa



59. Mihlali Ndamase - Influencer



60. Millard Ayo - Journalist



61. Mohamed Adow - Founder, PowerShift Africa



62. Mohamed Salah - Footballer, Liverpool FC



63. Mohammed Kudus - Footballer, Ajax FC



64. Moses Bliss - Musician



65. Moussa Kondo - Country Director, Sahel Institute



66. Mr Eazi - Musician



67. Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan - Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International



68. Nancy Isime - Actress



69. Ncuti Gatwa - Actor



70. Nelly Cheboi - CEO, TechLit Africa



71. Odunayo Eweniyi - Co-Founder, PiggyVest



72. Olubanjo Olugbenga - CEO, Reeddi



73. Omah Lay - Musician



74. Osas Ighodaro - Actress



75. Patience Masua - Member of Parliament, Namibia



76. Peace Hyde - Journalist, Forbes Africa



77. Rachel Sibande (Dr.) - CEO, mHub



78. Rema - Musician



79.Sadio Mane - Footballer, Bayern Munich



80. Samson Itodo - Founder, YIAGA Africa



81. Sarah Abdelbaky - Journalist



82. Satta Sheriff - Activist



83. Sheilah C Gashumba - Journalist, NBS Television



84. Shinez Chalabi -Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google



85. Stonebwoy - Musician



86. Tay Grin - Musician



87. Tayo Aina - YouTuber



88. Tems - Musician



89. Tesi Rusagara - Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City



90. Theo Baloyi - CEO, Bathu



91. Thuso Mbedu - Actress



92. Tino Waked - Regional General Manager, Uber MEA



93. Tunde Ednut - Online Influencer



94. Vanessa Nakate - Founder, Riseup Movement Africa



95. Vincent Aboubakar - Footballer, Beşiktaş



96. Wemimo Abbey - Co-CEO, Esusu



97. William Last KRM - Comedian



98. Wizkid - Musician



99. Wode Maya - YouTuber



100. Zuchu - Musician





