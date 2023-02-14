Avance Media announces 2022's 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023
Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor
Leading PR & Rating firm Avance Media has announced the 7th edition of its prestigious annual publication, the 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans.
This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.
The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, 5 South Africans, and 7 Tanzanians. The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.
The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment. These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.
In a statement by Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, he said, “We are proud to announce the 7th edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa's young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities.”
He went on to say, “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”
Avance Media's 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans Publication is a celebration of the achievements and potential of young people across the continent. The 7th edition serves as a platform for recognition, inspiration, and collaboration, encouraging young people to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact in their communities.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order:
1. Abubakar Nur Khalil - CEO, Recursive Capital
2. Achraf Hakimi - Footballer, PSG
3. Ama Qamata- Actress
4. Amanda Dlamini - Football Analyst
5. Amandla Ooko-Ombaka - Partner, McKinsey & Company
6. Amina Priscille Longoh - Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad
7. Angella Okutoyi - Tennis Player
8. Anita Soina - Founder, Spice Warriors
9. Anna Ekeledo - Executive Director, Afrilabs
10. Asake - Musician
11. Asisat Oshoala - Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení
12. Aya Chebbi - Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
13. Barbara Gonzalez - CEO, Simba Sports Club
14. Benjamin Fernandes - CEO, Nala Money
15. Black Sherif - Musician
16. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo - Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion
17. Burna Boy - Musician
18. Canary Mugume - Journalist, NBS Television
19. Caren Wakoli - Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation
20. Charlot Magayi - CEO, Mukuru Stoves
21. Chido Cleo Mpemba - Youth Envoy, African Union
22. Chude Jideonwo - Host, WithChude
23. CkAY - Musician
24. Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) - YouTuber
25. Davido - Musician
26. Debo Adedayo - Comedian & Activist
27. Edith Yah Brou - Blogger & Influencer
28. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa - CEO, Akello
29. Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti - Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative
30. Elvis Agyemang (Rev) - Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour
31. Emilia Nghikembua - CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia
32. Emma Inamutila Theofelus - Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia
33. Faith Keza - CEO, Irembo Ltd
34. Farida Bemba Nabourema - Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference
35. Ferdinand Omanyala - Athlete
36. Fireboy DML - Musician
37. Francis Zavier Ngannou - Martial Artist
38. Hakim Ziyech - Footballer, Chelsea FC
39. Ham Serunjogi - CEO, Chipper Cash
40. Ife Durosinmi-Etti - CEO, Herconomy
41. Ilwad Elman
22. Ini Dima-Okojie - Actress
43. Isima Odeh - Founder, Africa Facts Zone
44. Issam Chleuh - Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations
Capital Development Fund
45. Jenovive Chinyere - CEO, Pacific Corporation
46. Johnson Sakaja - Governor, Nairobi
47. Jokate Mwegelo - District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania
48. Joshua Amponsem - Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization
49. Kalidou Koulibaly - Footballer, Chelsea FC
50. Khaby Lame - Social Media Influencer
51. Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy - CEO, PraxiLabs
52. Kili Paul - Digital Content Creator
53. Kizz Daniel - Musician
54. Kojo Soboh - CEO, EMY Africa
55. Kwame A.A. Opoku - CEO, Reset Global People
56. Larry Madowo - On-air Personality, CNN
57. Mbosso - Musician
58. Michael Kwesi Ofori - CEO, Investor Hub Africa
59. Mihlali Ndamase - Influencer
60. Millard Ayo - Journalist
61. Mohamed Adow - Founder, PowerShift Africa
62. Mohamed Salah - Footballer, Liverpool FC
63. Mohammed Kudus - Footballer, Ajax FC
64. Moses Bliss - Musician
65. Moussa Kondo - Country Director, Sahel Institute
66. Mr Eazi - Musician
67. Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan - Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International
68. Nancy Isime - Actress
69. Ncuti Gatwa - Actor
70. Nelly Cheboi - CEO, TechLit Africa
71. Odunayo Eweniyi - Co-Founder, PiggyVest
72. Olubanjo Olugbenga - CEO, Reeddi
73. Omah Lay - Musician
74. Osas Ighodaro - Actress
75. Patience Masua - Member of Parliament, Namibia
76. Peace Hyde - Journalist, Forbes Africa
77. Rachel Sibande (Dr.) - CEO, mHub
78. Rema - Musician
79.Sadio Mane - Footballer, Bayern Munich
80. Samson Itodo - Founder, YIAGA Africa
81. Sarah Abdelbaky - Journalist
82. Satta Sheriff - Activist
83. Sheilah C Gashumba - Journalist, NBS Television
84. Shinez Chalabi -Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google
85. Stonebwoy - Musician
86. Tay Grin - Musician
87. Tayo Aina - YouTuber
88. Tems - Musician
89. Tesi Rusagara - Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City
90. Theo Baloyi - CEO, Bathu
91. Thuso Mbedu - Actress
92. Tino Waked - Regional General Manager, Uber MEA
93. Tunde Ednut - Online Influencer
94. Vanessa Nakate - Founder, Riseup Movement Africa
95. Vincent Aboubakar - Footballer, Beşiktaş
96. Wemimo Abbey - Co-CEO, Esusu
97. William Last KRM - Comedian
98. Wizkid - Musician
99. Wode Maya - YouTuber
100. Zuchu - Musician