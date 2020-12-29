Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Authentic Lifestyle World's 'Reflections', set for January 1, 2021

Members of the organisation in a group photograph

"Reflections", The annual concert put together by Authentic Lifestyle World (ALW), a Ghanaian gospel music group based in Bogoso, a town in the Western Region, promises to bring patrons a step closer to God this year.



According to Morris Makafui, who is the president of this organization, "there is Unity in Diversity and that in Christ there is neither Gentile nor Jew, male or female and that though we are many, we are of one body and belong to one God and family.



“We hope to attract many to join us, praise God for his faithfulness through 2020 and join hands as we aspire, pray and welcome 2021. “Reflections”, as it is called, has been our way of thanking and praising God with our fans and this year’s will not be any different. For all who are regular patrons and all who have never patronized, we welcome you all to this year’s “Reflections”.



This year’s concert which is themed “Declaring His Deeds” (Psalm 66:16), would be supported by Fletcher Narh (USA), Betty Gold, Minister St Tom, Eben Hagan, Harriet Hammond, Eddie Yeboah, Ps. Justice Opare, Morris Makafui and The Authentic Lifestyle World Worship Team.



As has been a regular practice, the event which is a free show with no gate charge or ticket will start at 6 pm sharp and the venue for this year's Reflections is, Bogoso Golden Hotel (New Site)



Reflections, an event is known for every 1st January of the new year will also be live on Facebook and Instagram @ Authentic Lifestyle World

