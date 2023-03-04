You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 04Article 1725149

Music of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Australian-based record label signs Guru

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Ghanaian Hiphop/Hiplife star Guru has signed a record deal with an Australian-based music company called Indi Royal Group of Companies (IRGC).

IRGC, for the next six-years, aims to represent the rapper and distribute his music across Africa, Europe, Australia and America.

The deal will also afford Guru NKZ collaborations with various international artistes and a tour the world.

Guru came to public notice via a collaboration with rap legend Obrafour titled 'Kaseibo'.

In 2011, he scored a solo megahit with the Hiplife/Azonto piece 'Lapaz Toyota'.

Since then, he distinguished himself as one of Ghana's most formidable hitmakers.

Guru's latest is a 2022 piece titled 'Enko Yie (Times Are Hard)'.

