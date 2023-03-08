Auntie Bee names Asamoah Gyan as the man of her dreams

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has been on the list of veteran actress, Auntie Bee when it comes to the men she's got mad love for.



According to the actress, she will love to be in a relationship with the famous footballer who has won her heart all these years.



Auntie Bee, in an interview on 'The Visdel Show' hammered home that Asamoah Gyan is a 'highly endowed' man whom she will love to have as a partner despite their age difference.



She added that Gyan can fill the void her late lover, Bob Santo, left following his demise some two decades ago.



"I can replace him with Santo as a man of my dreams...when he dances on the pitch, things will be knocking things. He is highly endowed and it brings me joy anytime he scores a goal. He is a good player and I love him," the actress disclosed.



She added: "I love our Black Stars footballers. I always pray for them but I have a love for Asamoah Gyan...the love is from my heart. My heart misses a beat anytime his name pops up."







