Auntie Bee discloses a dream she had about late husband Bob Santo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Auntie Bee, has recently shared a personal experience regarding a dream she had about her late husband, Bob Santo, who passed away more than two decades ago.



In an interview with Firelady, she revealed that although she vividly remembers the dream she had when she first saw him after his passing.



In the dream, she claimed Santo advised her to eat from the cassava they had planted together and to take care of the land.



“I haven't been seeing him in my dreams. When he first passed, I saw him. In my dream, he told me where we have planted cassava; that's where I should eat from, and that I shouldn't destroy the land,” she said



The actress shared that initially she did not understand the meaning behind the dream and sought counsel from someone who advised her to continue working in the job Santo had introduced her to.



Taking this advice to heart, she has since continued working in the entertainment industry.



“Since then, I haven't seen him. I discussed it with someone and told the person about the dream, and he said the job he left me with is the same job I should keep doing,” she added.



Although she has not seen Santo in her dreams since, that time, Auntie Bee expressed that she still occasionally sees him on social media or television.



She added that watching his videos sometimes makes her laugh, but she cannot spend the whole day doing so.



“Since then, I haven't seen him, and if I hear from him, it will be on someone's television or social media." Sometimes watching his videos makes me laugh. "I can't laugh all day,” she shared.



ADA/OGB