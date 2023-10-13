Augustina Addison re-elected as the Regional Chairperson of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

In a momentous event that took place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Kumasi Cultural Center, specifically in the Quashie Idun Hall, Augustina Addison secured a significant victory by being re-elected as the Regional Chairperson of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) for the Ashanti Region.



Her remarkable leadership and dedication to the music community have earned her the trust and support of her fellow musicians to secure another resounding to be at the helm of affairs of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Ashanti Region.



Joining Augustina Addison in the newly elected leadership are:



Nana Tabiri - 1st Vice Chair



Harriet Banahene - 2nd Vice Chair



Alex Adansi - Secretary



Collins Abeka - Organizer



Kakyere Badu - Welfare



Kwame Gyasi - Treasurer



In an exclusive interview on SeanCitygh.com, Augustina Addison said the newly elected MUSIGA administration is poised to usher in a transformative era for the union and to make it more attractive to musicians across the country.



Their responsibilities encompass a wide range of areas, including representing and managing the organization at the administrative and financial levels, policy-making, wages and remuneration, social protection, support for musical activities, job opportunities, union rights and freedom, education, intellectual property rights, working conditions, and gender equality.



MUSIGA Ashanti under this new leadership according to Augustina Addison will continue to serve as the umbrella organization that will unite all musicians in Ghana, regardless of their music genre, and play a crucial role in promoting and safeguarding the rights and welfare of musicians.



The re-election of Augustina Addison and the new leadership team are therefore expected to strive well for the future of the music industry in the Ashanti Region and beyond.